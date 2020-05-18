Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2,859.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in CF Industries by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 911.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 342.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $24.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CF shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

