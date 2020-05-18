Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4,480.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton purchased 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $40,798.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher David West sold 1,614 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $57,167.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,081.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,370 shares of company stock valued at $209,349. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

WGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Shares of WGO opened at $50.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.85. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $63.45.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

