NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Price Target Raised to $16.00

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) had its price target raised by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.32. NEWTEK Business Services has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.19.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NEWTEK Business Services news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 2,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,500.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,505 shares of company stock valued at $148,406. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,228,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

