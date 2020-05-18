Piper Sandler Trims Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Target Price to $18.50

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $18.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

APVO opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $17.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.69.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.49). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 224.05% and a negative net margin of 124.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 212,524 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,554 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

