Insider Buying: Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) CAO Buys $30,144.00 in Stock

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) CAO Rene Dittrich bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rene Dittrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Rene Dittrich purchased 8,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00.

Shares of Front Yard Residential stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.66. Front Yard Residential Corp has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.33 million during the quarter. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 27.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Front Yard Residential by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Front Yard Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Front Yard Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RESI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities lowered Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

