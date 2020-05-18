Insider Selling: Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) VP Sells $26,230.60 in Stock

Posted by on May 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) VP Marybeth Carberry sold 11,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $26,230.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,912 shares in the company, valued at $107,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RESN stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. Resonant Inc has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $119.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 2,689.78% and a negative return on equity of 182.63%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Resonant Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Resonant by 44.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RESN shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Resonant in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Resonant in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $7.76 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson
Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $7.76 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Shares Sold by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Shares Sold by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
Principal Financial Group Inc Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV
Principal Financial Group Inc Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV
Donaldson Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Donaldson Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report