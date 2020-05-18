Insider Selling: Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) VP Sells $26,230.60 in Stock

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) VP Marybeth Carberry sold 11,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $26,230.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,912 shares in the company, valued at $107,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RESN stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. Resonant Inc has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $119.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 2,689.78% and a negative return on equity of 182.63%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Resonant Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Resonant by 44.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RESN shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Resonant in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Resonant in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

