Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Insider Acquires $24,975.44 in Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider Charles Kostalnick II purchased 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $24,975.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,875 shares in the company, valued at $719,862.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ARW opened at $61.66 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.06.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARW. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.