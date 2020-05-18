Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns House Stock Rating from Analysts at Shore Capital

Shore Capital started coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm issued a house stock rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MKS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price (down previously from GBX 205 ($2.70)) on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 157.27 ($2.07).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 85.76 ($1.13) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 160.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 273.80 ($3.60).

In other news, insider Justin King acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.