Canaccord Genuity Trims Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Target Price to $22.00

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MSON. TheStreet cut Misonix from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Misonix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Misonix from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Misonix from $28.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

MSON stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Misonix has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $189.25 million, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Misonix had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $17.90 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Stavros G. Vizirgianakis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,649,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,226,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Misonix by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Misonix by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Misonix by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Misonix during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Misonix by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

