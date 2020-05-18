NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Price Target Raised to $24.00

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NLOK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.55.

NLOK stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 125.92% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $2,180,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $1,740,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $978,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

