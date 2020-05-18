NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Price Target Raised to $24.00

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NLOK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.55.
NLOK stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $2,180,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $1,740,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $978,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
About NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.
