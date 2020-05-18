Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Price Target Raised to $16.50

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) had its price target boosted by Compass Point from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAR. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Saratoga Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.75.

NYSE SAR opened at $13.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $153.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.84. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 95.36%. The business had revenue of $17.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $38,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,468.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 31,901 shares of company stock valued at $421,934 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 334.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

