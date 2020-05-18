Aegis Cuts Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Price Target to $1.40

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) had its target price lowered by Aegis from $2.15 to $1.40 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avinger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Avinger from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Get Avinger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.29 on Friday. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 237.54% and a negative net margin of 211.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avinger will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 568,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Avinger makes up approximately 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 1.93% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.