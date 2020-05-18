Craig Hallum Boosts SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Price Target to $13.00

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHSP. ValuEngine lowered SharpSpring from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on SharpSpring from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SharpSpring from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.43.

SharpSpring stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. SharpSpring has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $19.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 42.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SharpSpring will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SharpSpring news, CTO Travis Whitton sold 25,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $167,006.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 185,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,945.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $36,243.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,736 shares of company stock worth $1,582,364. Company insiders own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

