Craig Hallum Boosts DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Price Target to $15.00

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
DMAC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 15.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.93.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,311,000. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.
