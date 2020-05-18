Craig Hallum Boosts DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Price Target to $15.00

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DMAC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 15.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,311,000. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

