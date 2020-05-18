Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its price objective decreased by Cfra from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised Associated Banc from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Associated Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Associated Banc from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $12.15 on Friday. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $305.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.74 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $87,650.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 27,000 shares of company stock worth $432,170. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 72.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

