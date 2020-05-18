Cfra Trims TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Target Price to $60.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price reduced by Cfra from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.
TJX has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TJX Companies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.62.
NYSE TJX opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.19. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,612,000. AXA lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $102,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 54,946 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,602,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.
