Cfra Trims TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Target Price to $60.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price reduced by Cfra from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TJX Companies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.62.

NYSE TJX opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.19. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,612,000. AXA lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $102,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 54,946 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,602,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

