SVB Leerink Boosts Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Price Target to $80.00

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PRNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Principia Biopharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Principia Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Principia Biopharma from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Principia Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.67.

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

PRNB opened at $64.11 on Friday. Principia Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principia Biopharma will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Principia Biopharma news, insider David M. Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $360,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $952,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,763,069. Company insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,917,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,370 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,698,000 after purchasing an additional 109,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,318,000 after purchasing an additional 87,899 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $94,043,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,811,000 after purchasing an additional 43,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.