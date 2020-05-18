Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Downgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Cassava Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 3.28. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

