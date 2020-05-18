Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aspen’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year. The company also reduced its 2020 guidance due to COVID-19 induced uncertainties prevailing in the market. Revenues were negatively impacted by supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic. Moreover, unfavorable timing of renewals compared with year-ago quarter hurt growth. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, the growing volume of professional service engagements holds promise. Moreover, the Mnubo and Sabisu acquisitions are expected to strengthen Aspen’s offerings with embedded AI capabilities. Further, a diverse product portfolio and loyal customer base are significant barriers for competitors, which is a positive.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aspen Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aspen Technology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.13.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $93.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $142.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.54% and a return on equity of 60.82%. The business had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $195,662.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,243.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,639,000 after purchasing an additional 139,786 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,734.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 132,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

