Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Jabil’s top line is expected to benefit from contract wins in healthcare, automotive, cloud and 5G. Moreover, improving end-market diversification is noteworthy as this boosts investors’ confidence in the company’s ability to increase earnings and revenues. The company’s efforts to optimize manufacturing footprint are expected to drive profits. However, supply-chain constraints are expected to hurt Jabil’s operations resulting in lower top-line growth. Moreover, soft demand due to the coronavirus-led economic crisis is expected to dent top-line growth. Moreover, Jabil operates in a highly competitive environment, facing rivalry from both domestic and international electronic manufacturing services and design providers. Shares of Jabil have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JBL. Bank of America raised shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Jabil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Jabil stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Jabil has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,572,000 after buying an additional 1,229,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jabil by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,722,000 after buying an additional 37,330 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in Jabil by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,854,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,979,000 after buying an additional 306,082 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,969,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Jabil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,944,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,348,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

