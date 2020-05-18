Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soliton Inc. is a medical device company. Its commercial product uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to dramatically accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos. Soliton Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Soliton alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SOLY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soliton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Soliton in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Soliton in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

SOLY stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. Soliton has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $149.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Soliton will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOLY. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Soliton by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,484 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,667,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Soliton by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Soliton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soliton (SOLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.