HC Wainwright Boosts IMV (NYSE:IMV) Price Target to $13.00

IMV (NYSE:IMV) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMV. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on IMV and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut IMV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.04.

IMV opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.12.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in IMV by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IMV in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in IMV in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IMV in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in IMV by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

