Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Leidos (LDOS)

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2020 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Leidos is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $113.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $105.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Leidos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Leidos Holdings has outperformed its industry in the past year. Increased contract wins from the Pentagon and other U.S. allies owing to its cost-effective defense solutions have been acting as a key catalyst for this defense major. In fact, these contract wins tend to bolster its backlog, thereby boosting its revenue growth prospects. Leidos Holdings’ strong balance sheet and a steady cash flow position offer it substantial financial flexibility. However, the outcome of any ongoing or future audits remains unpredictable, and if future adjustments exceed the company’s estimates, the company's profitability may be adversely affected. In the United States, Leidos Holdings faces intense competition with well-recognized companies for its broad portfolio of products and services.”

4/20/2020 – Leidos was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $135.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Leidos is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Leidos is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $96.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. Leidos’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,695.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,351,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $857,052,000 after buying an additional 203,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,485,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $686,089,000 after buying an additional 102,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,688,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,219,000 after buying an additional 95,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,617,000 after purchasing an additional 470,766 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,615,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

