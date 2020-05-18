MGM Resorts International (MGM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/15/2020 – MGM Resorts International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of MGM Resorts have underperformed the industry in the past year. The dismal performance can primarily be attributed to the coronavirus crisis. Recently, the company reported first-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings and revenues not only missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also declined sharply year over year. The company’s domestic operations are closed temporarily due to the pandemic. Although casinos in Macau properties are now open, the company is witnessing low visitation. Of late, earnings estimate for current year have witnessed downward revisions. However, strong portfolio, resort openings, other entertainment offerings in the pipeline and focus on non-gaming activities bode well for long-term growth. Solid prospects of the Macau and Las Vegas business are expected to boost revenues in the days ahead.”

5/4/2020 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – MGM Resorts International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of MGM Resorts have underperformed the industry so far this year. The dismal performance is primarily attributed the coronavirus crisis. The company’s domestic operations are temporarily closed due to the coronavirus. Although, casinos in Macau properties are now open, travel restriction and limited number of tables at casinos continues to hurt the company. The company’s baccarat business has also been grappling with certain headwinds for quite some time. Of late, earnings estimate for current year have witnessed downward revisions. However, strong portfolio, resort openings, other entertainment offerings in the pipeline and focus on non-gaming activities bode well for long-term growth. Solid long-term prospects of the Macau and Las Vegas business are expected to boost revenues in the days ahead.”

5/1/2020 – MGM Resorts International was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – MGM Resorts International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – MGM Resorts International was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

5/1/2020 – MGM Resorts International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/19/2020 – MGM Resorts International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Securities. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $34.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – MGM Resorts International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

3/30/2020 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – MGM Resorts International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $13.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.43. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

In other news, insider Atif Rafiq acquired 9,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $150,614.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at $285,095.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,084,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,478,000 after purchasing an additional 114,176 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,304,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,007,000 after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,850,000 after purchasing an additional 718,276 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,514,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,900 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

