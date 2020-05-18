EQT (EQT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of EQT (NYSE: EQT) recently:

5/11/2020 – EQT was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/8/2020 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $5.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $14.00 to $15.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $9.50 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – EQT was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.00.

4/24/2020 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $10.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – EQT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – EQT was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – EQT was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

3/19/2020 – EQT had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

EQT opened at $12.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $21.67.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $2,638,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $738,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,941,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in EQT by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 102,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 75,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

