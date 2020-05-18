Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE: NEM) in the last few weeks:

5/7/2020 – Newmont Goldcorp had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $98.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Newmont Goldcorp had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Newmont Goldcorp had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Newmont Goldcorp had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $81.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Newmont Goldcorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

5/6/2020 – Newmont Goldcorp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $54.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Newmont Goldcorp had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $46.00 to $70.00.

4/30/2020 – Newmont Goldcorp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Newmont Goldcorp had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Newmont Goldcorp had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Newmont Goldcorp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Newmont Goldcorp was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Newmont Goldcorp is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Newmont Goldcorp had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Newmont Goldcorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Newmont Goldcorp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Newmont Goldcorp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Newmont Goldcorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $67.90 on Monday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $68.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $234,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,597 shares in the company, valued at $16,579,965.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $4,441,264.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 342,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,396,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,212 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $378,296,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,407,000 after buying an additional 4,973,929 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 24,317.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,324,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after buying an additional 2,315,472 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,242,000 after buying an additional 1,966,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,706,510,000 after buying an additional 1,764,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

