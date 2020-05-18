Bank of East Asia (BKEAY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS: BKEAY) recently:

5/13/2020 – Bank of East Asia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/12/2020 – Bank of East Asia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Bank of East Asia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/6/2020 – Bank of East Asia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. "

Shares of BKEAY opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Bank of East Asia Ltd has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through eight segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services.

