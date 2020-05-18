Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) recently:

5/15/2020 – Maxar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

5/14/2020 – Maxar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/12/2020 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Maxar Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Maxar Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Maxar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

4/9/2020 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $20.00 to $13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Maxar Technologies was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. Maxar Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $568.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 35.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

