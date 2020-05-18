Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €16.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 32.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on G1A. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €23.22 ($27.00).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €23.80 ($27.67) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a 12-month high of €30.32 ($35.26). The business’s 50 day moving average is €20.52 and its 200 day moving average is €25.56.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

