Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,539 Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $245,398,000 after acquiring an additional 41,903 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,327,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,271,000 after purchasing an additional 823,455 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,857,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after purchasing an additional 149,946 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $33.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

