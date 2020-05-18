Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,311 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PKI. Citigroup raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.06.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $92.86 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $102.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.46 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

