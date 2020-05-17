Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $122.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.35. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

