Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Stock Position Lowered by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Store Capital by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 516.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,279.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Rosivach bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Insiders purchased 26,485 shares of company stock worth $711,892 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STOR opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Store Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.41 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

