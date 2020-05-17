Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Mosaic by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 147,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOS. Bank of America lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mosaic from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Mosaic from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other news, Director Oscar Bernardes purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

