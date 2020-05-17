JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Decreased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,724 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.9% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,579 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,292,000 after purchasing an additional 595,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,908,541,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after buying an additional 1,895,932 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

JPM stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

