D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 2,855.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

COUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coupa Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.36.

COUP opened at $212.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.62 and a beta of 1.40. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $218.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total transaction of $143,075.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,182.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,333 shares of company stock valued at $35,648,070. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

