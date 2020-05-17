Alps Advisors Inc. Has $635,000 Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,819,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $614,283,000 after purchasing an additional 202,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,714,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $550,700,000 after purchasing an additional 95,478 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,612,000 after buying an additional 3,190,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,057,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,636,000 after buying an additional 1,178,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,654,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,410,000 after buying an additional 128,810 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of XRAY opened at $37.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.92, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

