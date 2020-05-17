Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,030,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,257 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $92,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.36.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $85.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

