JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Employers Holdings Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Employers Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.1% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 161,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 744.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 51,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.