Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.1% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $3,908,541,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,039,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,281,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,935 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.36.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day moving average is $119.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

