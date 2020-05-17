Omnia Family Wealth LLC Buys 613 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.7% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.36.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $85.90 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.39. The firm has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

