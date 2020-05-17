JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $85.90 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

