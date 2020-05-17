JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Cynosure Management LLC

Cynosure Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 195.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Cynosure Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

