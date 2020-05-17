Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 165 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,391,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,831,000 after purchasing an additional 64,941 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 620,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $157,330,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.7% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 542,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,519,000 after purchasing an additional 248,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $168.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $281.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.69 and a 200-day moving average of $238.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.08 per share, for a total transaction of $164,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.17.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.