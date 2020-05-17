Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 122 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total value of $742,914.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,718.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,493 shares of company stock worth $2,937,079 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $217.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.62. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $260.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

