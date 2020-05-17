Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,864,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,170,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,145,000 after acquiring an additional 865,342 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,100,000 after acquiring an additional 605,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,343,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $141.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.04 and its 200 day moving average is $112.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.87. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

