Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Holdings Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 73.7% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,461,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,820 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,092,000 after purchasing an additional 991,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,869,000. AJO LP increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 3,927.9% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 681,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,757,000 after purchasing an additional 664,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 936,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,334,000 after purchasing an additional 289,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARW. ValuEngine downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

NYSE:ARW opened at $61.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $85.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.06.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

