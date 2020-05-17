Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.8% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.