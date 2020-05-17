D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 222 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 23,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,456,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,134,482.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 692,083 shares of company stock valued at $107,516,291. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $160.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.70. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of -85.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

