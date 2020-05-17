Arizona State Retirement System Sells 21,796 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,796 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,316,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,695,000 after acquiring an additional 31,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Royal Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,756,000 after buying an additional 42,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,695,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,552,000 after buying an additional 221,181 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

RGLD stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.91 and its 200 day moving average is $110.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.81. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.59 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

